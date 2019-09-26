September 26, 2019
TRT World Market Update
London's stock market took another battering after Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew back to London into a new political storm. Investors are now focused on the future course of Brexit, as Britain's House of Commons reconvened a day after the highest court ruled Johnson broke the law by suspending Parliament. For more on the markets, Alex Zambrano joined us from London. He's Chief Market Strategist at ATFX.
