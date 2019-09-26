Our oceans are doing worse than we feared.

The earth's seas are rising, faster than scientists thought they would because the earth is warming quicker than they thought too. Glaciers and polar ice caps are melting, the oceans are getting more acidic and these things affect us all. Most concerning: they may now be compounding which means whats going on will get way way worse before it gets better, if it gets better.