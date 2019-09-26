Citizens criticize Chief Executive Carrie Lam for ignoring HK public | Money Talks

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has been lambasted by members of the public at the first of a series of dialogue sessions aimed at calming tensions in the city. Out of a population of more than seven million people, just 150 were invited at random to the event. Joel Flynn reports. #CarrieLam #HongKong #Dialoguesessions