BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Citizens criticize Chief Executive Carrie Lam for ignoring HK public | Money Talks
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has been lambasted by members of the public at the first of a series of dialogue sessions aimed at calming tensions in the city. Out of a population of more than seven million people, just 150 were invited at random to the event. Joel Flynn reports. #CarrieLam #HongKong #Dialoguesessions
Citizens criticize Chief Executive Carrie Lam for ignoring HK public | Money Talks
September 26, 2019
