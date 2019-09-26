Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva confirmed as IMF chief | Money Talks

The world's lender of last resort has a new boss. Former World Bank official Kristalina Georgieva has been confirmed as the new managing director of the International Monetary Fund. She's pledged to step up efforts to support debt-ridden economies, but as US support waivers, the IMF could find itself facing tougher times. And we got more from TRT World's Mobin Nasir. #IMF #WorldBank #Debt