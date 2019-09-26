September 26, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Parts of eastern Australia running out of water| Money Talks
Parts of eastern Australia have not seen proper rainfall in years. A prolonged drought and seasonal bushfires are putting the region at risk of completely running out of water in the next six months. The dry spell is also hurting the livelihoods of longstanding farming communities in the Australian Outback. Laila Humairah has more. #Australia #Water #Drought
