Saving Migrants At Sea | Bigger Than Five

Sea-Watch 3 was stranded in the Mediterranean for 17 days after the Italian government blocked the German rescue boat from disembarking 40 migrants on its shores. The boat was confiscated. The captain was arrested. Haidi Sadik, who was on the mission, calls on the EU for urgent humanitarian action. #BiggerThanFive #SavingMigrants #migrants