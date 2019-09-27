September 27, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kashmir: India v Pakistan at the United Nations | Explained
The Kashmir dispute is the oldest on the agenda of the United Nations. With India and Pakistan signatories to multiple resolutions on the Himalayan region, United Nations General Assembly witnesses an annual face-off. We look at the history of Kashmir at the United Nations, how it started and if UN will be able to deliver. #UNGA #Kashmir #India #Pakistan
