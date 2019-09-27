September 27, 2019
For All The Times For All The Sad Stones
The next time you step on the scale and you see a number you don't like, ask yourself: who came up with this nonsense in the first place? Because whether you think of yourself in pounds, kilos or stones, the actual measurement isn't as definitive as you think. That notion is being explored by a new contemporary art installation in Istanbul. Showcase's Sena Arslan went to the Pera Museum to calculate what's up. #ContemporaryArt #NicolaLorini #PeraMuseum
