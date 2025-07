Whitewashing: Brittle White Lies

When we think of Greek and Roman statues, we automatically think of pure white marble. But what if you were told that the gods, nymphs and heroes we see in museums were in fact originally painted in a full-blown colour? Denise Eileen McCoskey, Professor in Black World Studies at Miami University & Author of Race: Antiquity and Its Legacy 00:27 #Whitewashing #Europe #DeniseEileenMcCoskey