Stephen King Adaptations

Stephen King is one of the world's best selling authors. But his success did not just come from the written word, but how it was adapted into the movie screen. With films like IT enjoying a Hollywood reboot and The Shawshank Redemption turning 25 years old, Alican Pamir looks at what makes King's works so desirable by cinema executives. Ian Nathan, Author and Film Critic 02:43 #StephenKing #Adaptations #Cinema