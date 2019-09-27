September 27, 2019
'HE LOVES HIS BLACKFACE' Former Trudeau campaign worker says he knew it was racist.
Just how many times has Canada's PM worn blackface? He doesn't know, and claims he didn't know it was racist at the time! This scandal would normally sink a world leader. With an election just weeks away, will Canadian's punish him at the polls or will his surname and charm see him win another term?
