A HISTORY OF BLACKFACE: Canada followed U.S. trends towards the racist entertainment

From the beginning of the 19th century, white performers in North America would use burnt cork or shoe polish to mimic black musicians – a practice that became known as minstrelsy. The dehumanising artform relied on racist caricatures, but quickly went out of fashion after the civil rights movement – so should a 29-year-old Trudeau have known better by 2001?