Turkey-US Ties | Israel’s Political Stalemate

Turkish President Erdogan has addressed the 74th session of the United Nation’s General Assembly. Although he held a brief meeting with his US counterpart in New York, a longer sit down meeting to hammer out differences didn’t materialize. Plus, Israel’s political deadlock continues. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been tasked with forming a unity government, but if he can’t, the leader of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz is waiting.