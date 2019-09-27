WORLD
Afghan Presidential Election
Afghans are no strangers to pre-election violence, but the last few weeks have been especially deadly. What’s more, US President Donald Trump pulled the plug on year-long peace talks with the Taliban, citing the death of a US soldier in a suicide bombing as his reason for leaving the table. Ghani says elections need to happen before talks can resume, while others argue peace is paramount and the choice of who governs should come after that. But after nearly two decades of war, the real question is, will the election’s winner be able to bring an end to the war? #AfghanistanElections #AfghanElections 2019 #TalibanAfghanistan Guests: Zekria Barakzai Afghanistan's Consul General in Istanbul Javid Faisal Former Deputy Spokesman for the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Nafay Choudhury Research Fellow at Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies Rahela Sidiqi Founder of the Farkhunda Trust for Afghan Women's Education
September 27, 2019
