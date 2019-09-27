WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel’s Political Stalemate
Earlier this year Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given the uphill task of forming a unity government after no party was able to get a majority in the Knesset. Now, more than a week after the Sept 17 poll, Israel is stuck in political limbo, as it was nearly 6 months ago. A rare endorsement for the Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz by a coalition of Arab parties, did little to change the political stalemate gripping Israel. So is Israel headed for a third election? Can Israel's longest serving Prime Minister hang onto his political life? Guests Salih Bicakci Vice Dean of International Relations at Kadir Has University Hasan Imran Executive Director of One Justice
Israel’s Political Stalemate
September 27, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us