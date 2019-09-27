Don’t Touch My Hair. Amari Allen’s hair was cut by 3 white kids at her school

00:48 - A 12 year old girl was attacked in the US for having dreadlocks. What does this sad incident tell us about the acceptance of black people’s natural hair? 05:24 - Protests against new laws which could make sex outside marriage illegal 12:46 - Facebook begin hiding likes to make Facebook less of a popularity contest 13:23 - The Greta Helpline – To help angry adults deal with their hatred of a 16 year old climate activist #NaturalHair #IndonesiaProtests #Newsfeed