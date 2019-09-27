Everything you need to know about Afghanistan 2019 presidential elections

Afghanistan will hold presidential elections on September 28, 2019, despite threats from the Taliban. Twenty days before the election, the US abruptly ended peace talks with the Taliban. Since then, both the Taliban and the Afghan government have vowed to continue fighting each other. Nearly 1,400 civilians were killed in the first six months of 2019 #Afghanistan #Taliban #election #US-Taliban #peacetalks