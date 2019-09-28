September 28, 2019
UNGA 2019: India, Pakistani PMs address general assembly
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has used his address at the UN General Assembly to accuse world leaders of ignoring the plight of Kashmiris in order to placate India. Indian-Administered Kashmir has been under lockdown since New Delhi revoked its autonomy last month. Jon Brain has the details. #UngaImranKhan #ImranKhanKashmir #UnitedNationsKashmir
