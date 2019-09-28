Japan Robots: Roboticists predict rise of the machines

In the 1982 sci-fi film 'Blade Runner', the protagonist needs to track and kill a handful of rogue robots living among humans. That movie is set in 2019 and now, a group of robot specialists in Japan is looking to accelerate the relationship between human and machine. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #HumanLikeRobotGirl #JapanRobotics #ArtifialIntelligence