WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit Battle: Dominic Cummings determined to deliver Brexit
He's been compared with Svengali, Rasputin and worse... Dominic Cummings is the man who masterminded the referendum campaign to get Britain out of the European Union. And now he's special adviser to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Many politicians are blaming Cummings for the harsh rhetoric PM Johnson has been using in his battle to take the UK out of the EU by October 31st. Simon McGregor-Wood looks at the quiet man running Number 10 Downing Street. #DominicCummingsBrexit #BorisJohnsonBrexit #BrexitPlan
Brexit Battle: Dominic Cummings determined to deliver Brexit
September 28, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us