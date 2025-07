Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan stun Ireland to pull off famous upset

Japan have caused a magnificent upset at the Rugby World Cup, defeating Ireland 19 points to 12 in Shizuoka. Japan overturned a half time deficit to take the match and edge them closer to a first ever quarter finals appearance. Lance Santos was there to watch it all unfold. #JapanIrelandRugby #RugbyWorldCup #Rugby2019