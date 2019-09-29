Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia and Wales battle for Group D lead

Let's move to some sports news now, and in the seven Rugby World Cups to date, Australia and Wales have managed to match up with each other 5 times. They playing at the moment in a close encounter in Tokyo. Both sides aim to top Group D and secure a place in the Quarter Finals. Lachlan Guselli has more. #RugbyWorldCup2019 #WalesVsAustralia #RugbyQuarters