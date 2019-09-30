Egypt Protests: Crackdown in Cairo after September 20 protests

Protests have recently taken place across Egypt calling for the removal of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. The consequences have been severe with access to protest sites in the capital blocked and mass detentions carried out. Our Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth was on the ground in Cairo during the security crack-down to bring us this special report. #AntiSisiProtests #EgyptProtest #SisiCorruption