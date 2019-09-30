Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Donald Trump’s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could lead to his impeachment. A whistleblower accused the president of asking his Ukranian counterpart to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden. It’s only the fourth time Congress has launched an official impeachment inquiry. And no US president has ever actually been removed from power. Could Donald Trump be the first? #Impeachment #Zelensky #Ukraine #Biden Guests: Marjorie Margolies Former Democratic Congresswoman Jason Osborne Former Senior Adviser to Trump's Presidential Campaign Arthur Rizer Former Department of Justice Prosecutor Mitch Lerner Professor of American History