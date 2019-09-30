Volkswagen faces class action suit in Germany over 2015 scandal | Money Talks

It's the biggest class action lawsuit to hit the auto industry. Around 450,000 German car owners are collectively suing Volkswagen. They're demanding billions of dollars in compensation for an emissions cheating scandal that first emerged in 2015. Since then, Volkswagen has been trying to restore its reputation. But as Sibel Karkus reports, it faces a long road ahead to regain consumer confidence. For more on this story, we were joined by Ira Spitzer in Berlin. #Volkswagen #EmissionsScandal #ConsumerConfidence