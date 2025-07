Ankara unveils Industrial Strategy 2023 | Money Talks

The Turkish industries ministry has also unveiled its strategy to boost the share of manufacturing from 16.5 percent of GDP to 21 percent by 2023. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir sat down with Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kachir to discuss the government's goals. #Turkeymanufacturing #Output #IndustrialStrategy