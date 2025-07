Bill Viola: Impermanence

American artist Bill Viola calls his camera 'the keeper of the soul'. A near-death experience at the bottom of a lake served as his muse the age of That is evident in his video art installations. They are on exhibit at Istanbul's Borusan Contemporary. Showcase's Salome van Zyl went to the museum to experience what many call an array of deep and uncomfortable emotions. #BillViola #Impermanence #Borusan