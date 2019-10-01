Izmir Art and Sculpture Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase

The Izmir Art and Sculpture Museum is a time warp of Turkey's ancient artefacts. It's home to the 20th-century works of some of the country's famous painters and sculptors, such as Turgut Pura. But Showcase’s Aadel Haleem went to the museum and found out that this space has also been the launchpad for the careers of many emerging artists. #IzmirArtandSculptureMuseum #Art #Izmir