Bill Viola | Izmir Art and Sculpture Museum | Translation Day

In this episode of Showcase; International Translation Day 00:46 Will Forrester, Translation and International Manager of English PEN 01:16 Bill Viola: Impermanence 07:10 Izmir Art and Sculpture Museum 11:03 Renee Zellweger's Sensational Comeback 15:48 Tamer Nafar One on One 18:57 #BillViola #IzmirArtandSculptureMuseum #ReneeZellweger