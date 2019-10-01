Are females misrepresented, sexualised and subservient in film?

A major study by Plan International and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media reveals how filmmakers still suffer from ‘male gaze’. The damaging effects of movies predominantly made by men reduces female characters to one dimensional representations. The effect of this on the culture broadly and women and girls specifically, is profound. We look at the study and get the perspective by Dr Maria Flood from Keele University #MisrepresentedFemales #GirlsInFilm #Stereotypes