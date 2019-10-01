BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Beijing marks 70 years of Communist Party rule | Money Talks
It's been 70 years since Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the People's Republic of China. Since then, the country's been through massive social changes - from the Cultural Revolution to becoming the world's second biggest economy. Samantha Vadas looks at the successes and failures of the most populous country over the past seven decades. To unpack China’s rise, Ann Lee joins us in New York. She's an economist and professor at New York University. She also wrote the book, 'What the US Can Learn from China'. #ChinaEconomy #CommunistParty #CulturalRevolution
Beijing marks 70 years of Communist Party rule | Money Talks
October 1, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us