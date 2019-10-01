BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong businesses to miss out on 'golden week' boom | Money Talks
As the People's Republic of China celebrates its 70th anniversary, thousands of people in Hong Kong have defied a police ban to march. Protests are taking place at multiple locations across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. But much of Hong Kong is under lockdown after protesters pledged to use the anniversary celebrations as a platform to further their calls for democracy. Many in mainland China would normally use the week-long National Day holiday to make a trip to Hong Kong for a shopping spree - but with weeks of unrest - Hong Kong businesses are expected to lose out big - during what used to be their busiest retail season. We speak to China economist, author and professor, Ann Lee, joins us again from New York.. #GoldenWeek #HongKong #Protests
Hong Kong businesses to miss out on 'golden week' boom | Money Talks
October 1, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us