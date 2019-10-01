BIZTECH
California allows student athletes to earn on endorsement deals | Money Talks
The US college athletics programme rakes in billions of dollars each year, but none of this money goes to the athletes themselves. Now, California's passed a controversial law to allow student athletes to earn money on endorsement deals. But the National Collegiate Athletic Association, or the NCAA, which regulates university sports, opposes the decision. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the fight to get paid, is far from over. Andy Schawrz, an economist specialising in antitrust and damages, and sport economics; provides his analysis. #Carlifonia #StudentAthletes #Endorsements
October 1, 2019
