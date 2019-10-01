October 1, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Netanyahu Corruption Cases: Israeli PM accused of wrongly receiving gifts
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing critical challenges on multiple fronts. He's still trying to form a government after an indecisive election result - but he's also facing charges in three seperate corruption cases. From Wednesday, his lawyers will be fighting to get those charges dropped in a series of pre-trial hearings.
Netanyahu Corruption Cases: Israeli PM accused of wrongly receiving gifts
Explore