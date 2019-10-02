The Khashoggi Murder: Callamard says killing was organised, premediated

Khashoggi's killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul shocked the world. It also raised red flags about the future of the investigation into his death. The UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Killings, Agnes Callamard, presented her report on Khashoggi's killing to the UN back in June. But Callamard is now calling-out the UN for its failure to take follow-up action. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has this report. #Khashoggi, #MBS, #SaudiArabia