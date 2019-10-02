October 2, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong Protests: Thousands stage rally on China's National Day
Protestors have been staging a sit-in outside the school of a teenage activist who was injured by a live round when he was shot in the chest by police on Tuesday. His condition is unknown. These demonstrations come a day after China's national day celebrations which were marked by violent clashes in Hong Kong. Philip Owira has more.
