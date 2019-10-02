Twitter diplomacy - the future of diplomacy?

Chinese officials aren’t usually known for being outspoken but in recent months that has been changing. They’ve taken to Twitter to confront rivals and offer criticism - and they're not the only ones. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #diplomacy #twitter #TrumpTwitter