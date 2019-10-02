October 2, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
‘It’s not just about sex.’ Here’s why Indonesian students are taking on the government
Indonesia is seeing its biggest protests in two decades with tens of thousands of students turning out. The Joko Widodo government wants to overhaul the country’s criminal code. The changes would outlaw pre-marital sex, blasphemy, help for abortions and insults of the president. #Indonesia #Protests #Jokowi
‘It’s not just about sex.’ Here’s why Indonesian students are taking on the government
Explore