Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee demands answers from Saudi crown prince

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must answer questions now that he has accepted responsibility for the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year. Earlier this week, the crown prince told PBS that he takes "full responsibility" for Khashoggi's death but denied allegations that he ordered it.