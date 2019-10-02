October 2, 2019
Italian journalist gives Pompeo block of cheese in protest
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a four-nation tour of Europe, met with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe on Tuesday. During a photo opportunity with the prime minister, a journalist from a popular satirical programme handed Pompeo a piece of Parmesan cheese to protest against potential US trade tariffs against the EU. #USEUtariffs #tradewars #PompeoCheese
