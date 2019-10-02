WORLD
The Khashoggi Murder: UN's Callamard says killing organised, premediated
On October 2nd, 2018 Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and never came out. In spite of initial Saudi denials, we know Khashoggi was murdered inside that building on that day, in a killing that shocked people around the world. But one year later, we still don't know what happened to his body, and NO one has been held accountable for his death. After months of pressure for an international investigation, the United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, launched an inquiry into the Khashoggi murder, and what she and her team concluded back in June was chilling and profoundly disturbing. Her report determined that the STATE of Saudi Arabia was responsible for premeditated murder. Yet, here we are four months later and Callamard is now calling-out the UN for its failure to follow up.
October 2, 2019
