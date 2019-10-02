Royal Court Case: Duchess of Sussex to sue 'The Mail on Sunday'

The British newspaper, the Mail on Sunday says it will vigorously defend itself in court after Prince Harry announced he and his wife Meghan Markle are suing the tabloid. The royal couple say the paper unlawfully published a private letter Meghan sent to her father. In an emotional statement Harry said Meghan has become the victim of a ruthless campaign of relentless propaganda.