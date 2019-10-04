WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Khashoggi Murder: October 2 marks a year since journalist's death
Exactly one year ago, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate here in Istanbul and - never came out. In spite of initial Saudi denials,, we know Khashoggi was murdered inside that building on that day - in a killing that shocked people all around the world. But one year later, we still don't know what happened to his body, and NO one has been held accountable. A few hours ago a memorial service took place in Istanbul to mark one year since Khashoggi was killed. The murder shocked the world. And it also raised red flags about the future of the investigation into his death. To this day, many crucial questions surrounding the murder remain unanswered.
The Khashoggi Murder: October 2 marks a year since journalist's death
October 4, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us