Hera Buyuktasciyan

Hera Buyuktasciyan likes to see herself as a storyteller. She uses wood, metal and stone to create historical narratives in her conceptual installations. This notion of history is a major part of her inspiration as she herself is a Greek-Armenian, born and raised here in Istanbul. Hera Buyuktasciyan, Artist 00:23 #HeraBuyuktasciyan #Transnationalism #Storyteller