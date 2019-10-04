REPARATIONS: Should countries pay up?

Should the descendants of slaves get compensation? US presidential candidates and the UK's main opposition have been talking about it - so is it time we got serious about reparations? Guests: Marlene Ellis Project lead on Afriphobia Kwaku History consultant & community activist for the reparations movement Graham Hillard Freelance Journalist Professor Justin Hansford Law Professor at Howard University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view.