Kashmir Under Siege?

On August 5th, India revoked Article 370 stripping Kashmir of its special status. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he removed Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status to rid the disputed region of terrorism. Now, India claims Kashmir is returning to ‘normal’ but those on the ground say the area remains almost paralysed. So what's next for Kashmir? Guests: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ajai Shukla Retired Indian Army Colonel and Journalist Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur President of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement