Amber Guyger embraced by brother of man she killed

00:54 - Botham Jean’s brother hugged the woman who killed his brother. So did the judge in the case. What does this tell us America and the politics of race? 05:23 - Enhanced summon shown not to work as well as it could and will 12:15 - Sundanese women’s get their own football league #AmberGuyger #BothamJean #TeslaModel3