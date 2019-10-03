Turkey's inflation falls to three-year low | Money Talks

Turkey's inflation rate has fallen to single digits, dropping to 9.26 percent in September. It's the lowest level in almost three years and is down from 15 percent the previous month. The highest monthly increase was seen in housing, while the highest decrease was in food and non-alcoholic beverages. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir reports. #Turkey #TurkishInflation #TurkeyEconomy