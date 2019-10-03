Ivory Coast's plastic island attracts eco-tourists | Money Talks

Mounting piles of plastic waste are threatening the wildlife and driving away visitors from Abidjan, a coastal city in the Ivory Coast. According to UNICEF, more than 280 tonnes of it are being produced daily, only five percent of which is recycled. But as Motheo Khoaripe reports, one enterprising local is using this waste to keep local tourism afloat. #IvoryCoast #Abidjan #Tourism