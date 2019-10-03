BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Nigerian President visits South Africa after attacks | Money Talks
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is on a state visit to South Africa. His trip comes weeks after attacks against foreigners there left at least 12 people dead. Most were South African, but the violence also forced many Nigerians to return home over fears they may be targeted. As a result relations between the countries worsened, and South Africa is hoping this visit will strengthen political, economic and cultural ties. Ntshepeng Motema-Alexandra reports from Johannesburg. #Nigeria #SouthAfrica #Xenophobia
Nigerian President visits South Africa after attacks | Money Talks
October 3, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us